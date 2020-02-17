V Teaser : Nani , Sudheer Babu‘s impressive show in thrilling Action Ride

Natural Star Nani has a surprise on board as he is essaying a role with negative shades in his upcoming movie ‘V’. Sudheer Babu is the other lead actor in this racy action drama. Mohana Krishna Indraganti who directed light-hearted and romantic films switched paths with V. The film’s teaser that is out today promises to be high on stylish action and is screenplay driven.

Nani is undoubtedly the show stealer and he surprises everyone with his thrilling looks and stunning acts. He is presented as a serial killer in the teaser with the backstory kept under wraps. Sudheer Babu plays a hunting cop and the dialogues are impressive. With grand production values, the teaser promises to be a visual treat. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies. On the whole, V teaser promises a new experience and is thrilling. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, V releases on March 25th.