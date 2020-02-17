PM, CMs greet KCR on 66th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of various states greeted Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on his 66th birthday on Monday.

“Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” tweeted Modi.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also received birthday greetings from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Reddy prayed that God continues to shower his blessings on KCR and wished him a long and healthy life so that he can continue serving the people.

“May God bless you with his choicest blessings,” tweeted Sangma.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted KCR and conveyed his best wishes.

KCR’s cabinet colleagues, leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), senior officials and eminent persons from various walks of life called on KCR at his official residence Pragati Bhavan and conveyed their birthday greetings.

KCR’s son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao along with family members planted a sapling in the Pragati Bhavan premises to mark the birthday. KCR’s daughter and former MP K. Kavitha, Rama Rao’s wife and other family members were also present.

Rama Rao, also called KTR, took to Twitter to express his feelings.

“To the most Versatile, Courageous, Compassionate, Charismatic & Dynamic man that I know; The man who I am proud to call my Father. May you live long & may you continue to inspire us all with your vision & commitment,” wrote KTR.

On a call given by KTR, who is also the working president of TRS, the party leaders celebrated the party chief’s birthday by planting saplings across the state.

KTR had called on party cadres to desist from putting up banners, hoardings on KCR’s birthday and instead plant saplings to celebrate the day.

At the birthday celebrations held across the state, party leaders recalled how KCR led the Telangana movement and achieved the goal of statehood.