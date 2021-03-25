BJP to complain to CEC on YCP ‘bogus votes’

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its attack on the Jagan Reddy regime in the midst of the Tirupati byelection. The BJP leaders say that the ruling YCP leaders have enrolled over 2 lakh bogus voters in just the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. When this is taken to the notice of the local revenue and police officials, they have not taken any steps to correct the electoral irregularities.

Considering this situation, the BJP AP leaders have decided to take the bogus voters issue to the notice of the Central Election Commissioner. BJP Secretary Satya Kumar has told the YCP leaders that it would not be a genuine victory if they try to win the elections through wrongful methods.

Satya Kumar said that it was with these bogus votes only that the ruling YCP leaders in the State managed to get massive electoral successes in the recent local body and civic elections. This time, the same would not be allowed in the Tirupati MP byelection. Pressure will be mounted on the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure that no irregularities would be allowed in the electoral rolls.

The Tirupati bypoll is going to be held on April 17. Already, the battle lines were drawn between the main contenders – the YCP and the TDP. Till yesterday, the YCP leaders said that they would aim at increasing their majority to more than 3 lakh votes in the present election. But now, the YCP top leaders have set a target of 4 lakh votes majority. Whether it will give a fight or not, the BJP is making its presence felt by threatening to use its power at the national level to remove the ruling party advantage from the YCP in the Tirupati poll.