BJP to hold 5k meetings in AP to expose Jagan govt

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh is planning to hold 5000 public meetings covering every village all over the state. The meetings would be addressed by the party state and national leaders, said AP BJP unit president Somu Verrerraju on Tuesday.

Veerraju said that the state government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lacks clarity on administration and economic policies. He alleged that the government had completely failed to develop the state.

He also alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government was not giving priority to the Central government schemes and regretted that the Central government is not even mentioned in the programmes.

The BJP would tell people about every scheme that the Central government is giving to the state. The party would invite the national leaders and Union Ministers for these meetings to create awareness among the people about Narendra Modi’s contribution to the state.

The party would hold service activities in the state marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falling on September 17, Veerraju said.

Meanwhile, party general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media persons at Kurnool on Tuesday that the economy in the state is on a collapsing stage. He blamed the chief minister for taking publicity by transferring funds to the people under various schemes.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that this government was functioning with the advisors rather than the ministers. The cabinet Ministers have no voice, while the advisors with the cabinet rank are running the government, the BJP State general secretary alleged.

Stating that people across the state were questioning the YSR Congress MLAs, he said that the BJP too would join in exposing the failures of the government. He asserted that the BJP in the state would soon emerge as a strong force.