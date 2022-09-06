Pawan Kalyan testing the patience of Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar is one of the best writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He directed Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh which marked the comeback of the actor and ended up as the biggest hit. Pawan’s fans are all excited after a film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in their combo was announced. But the film got delayed due to various reasons. Harish Shankar is done with the script and he is left in waiting mode for months. Pawan completed Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak after Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh was announced.

The latest update says that Pawan picked up Sujeeth’s film and he is also holding talks with Samuthirakani for the remake of Vinodaya Sitam. Pawan Kalyan is just testing the patience of Harish Shankar and the talented director is just in waiting mode. Frankly speaking, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is the only film that is carrying terrific buzz when compared to the other films of Pawan. But still, the actor has been delaying Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Harish penned an original script with all the needed ingredients. He informed the same to Pawan’s fans through twitter several times.

But leaving everyone in shock, Pawan is going ahead with other projects. For now, Harish Shankar is waiting with patience even after he is ready with the dialogue version of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. If the official announcement of Sujeeth’s project comes out, Harish Shankar may move on to his next project.