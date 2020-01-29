BJP to wage legal battle against TRS for snatching Tukkuguda municipality

The BJP has decided to wage a legal and political battle against TRS for snatching away two coveted posts of Tukkuguda Municipality, despite not getting required majority, where elections were held recently.

BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman said the TRS party has violated democratic norms in grabbing chairman and vice-chairman posts of this municipality inspite that BJP won 9 out of 15 seats which had clear majority in the municipality. But ruling party has used all means to took away these posts from BJP by using ex-officio members and a Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao by violating all norms, Dr Laxman said who visited the village and met local leaders to boost their morale. How can TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao exercise his vote in Telangana who name was listed in Andhra Pradesh as per parliament bulletin, He questioned.

The people of state particularly Tukkuguda voters have extended their support to BJP assuming that this is the party which would work for development and welfare of poor. But the TRS party has indulged in unholy practice to control the municipality, he alleged

The party would meet the state governor Dr Tamilsai Sounderrajan tomorrow and appraise her about ruling party’s illegal practices and irregularities during municipal elections, the BJP state chief said.

Dr Laxman alleged that chief minister KCR is unable to digest victory of BJP in municipal elections and adopted all backdoor tactics to usurp control on municipalities.

Stating that BJP has moral win in many municipalities and a corporation, the state party chief said people of the state are looking towards Tukkuguda municipality after the development where ruling party has indulged in undemocratic and unconstitutional practices.

How can a party which won merely 5 out of 15 seats in the municipality could bagged chairman and vice chairmanship, he questioned and alleged that the TRS leaders stooped to a mean level to grab power at any cost.

The party would bring to the notice of the president and Rajya Sabha chairman about the TRS party’s irregularities and malpractices, he , said adding that the party would capture this municipality if not today or tomorrow by exposing malpractices of KCR government.