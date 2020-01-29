Telangana best performing state in sustainable growth

Telangana has emerged as the best performing state in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2019, according to UNDP India.

The state has improved its performance over 2018 in eight out of 17 SDGs. In decent work and economic growth, India’s youngest state moved to 82 per cent from 75 per cent in the previous year.

In industry, innovation and infrastructure, it has jumped to 61 per cent from just 16 per cent in the previous year. In SDG of sustainable cities and communities, it improved from 44 per cent to 62 per cent.

Telangana also made a huge jump in clean water and sanitation, moving up from 55 per cent to 84 per cent. In affordable and clean energy, it recorded 93 per cent performance against 63 per cent earlier.

However, the state has also slumped in some key SDGs. For instance, in gender equality, its performance in 2019 was 26 per cent against 43 a year ago. In zero hunger SDG too, it went down from 53 to 36 per cent while in good health and well-being, it slumped to 66 per cent from 73 in 2018.

In reduced inequalities, Telangana stood at 94 per cent, down from 100 per cent last year. In no poverty SDG, it performance remained unchanged at 52 per cent.

Reacting to UNDP India’s tweet about Telangana emerging as the best performing state, Industry, Information Technology and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao termed this as fabulous news. “Delighted to hear that Telangana is doing well where it matters: Inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” tweeted Rao.