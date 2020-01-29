KCR is ‘brand ambassador’ of TSRTC from now!

Normally celebrities like film stars, sportspersons act as brand ambassadors to endorse and promote various products and businesses. But Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to promote RTC bus services in Telangana by utilizing the services of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘brand ambassador’.

Accordingly, KCR will be the ‘brand ambassador’ for TSRTC.

The decision was revealed by Telangana transport minister Ajay Puvvada on Wednesday.

He said TSRTC will take up aggressive publicity campaign by using the photos and slogans of KCR to promote RTC bus services in Telangana.

The decision was apparently taken as KCR could successfully deal recent TSRTC strike, which went on for over 60-days in October and November.

KCR did not budge on the demands putforth by TSRTC unions for merger of TSRTC with Telangana state government like was done in Andhra despite facing severe backlash from various sections.

His tough stand finally paid off as RTC employees called off strike without achieving any demands.

KCR too reciprocated positively and showered various sops on RTC employees by inviting them for lunch at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR increased bus fares and also allocated special funds to RTC due to which the TSRTC earned huge revenues within three months.

As KCR succeeded in putting RTC back on track, the corporation has decided to use the services of KCR as ‘brand ambassador’.