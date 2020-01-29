Buzz: Harish Shankar in talks with Megastar?

Sensational director Harish Shankar is on a break after the super success of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. He is yet to take a call on his next project. Though there are speculations that he would direct Pawan Kalyan in his next, the top actor signed back to back films. The latest news making rounds across Tollywood circles is that Harish Shankar met Megastar recently and discussed about teaming up for a film.

Megastar asked Harish Shankar to come up with an impressive script and the talented director is working hard to impress Chiranjeevi. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this project if everything goes as per the plan. Megastar is currently busy with Koratala Siva’s film and hasn’t signed his next. He has a project lined up with Trivikram which will roll at the end of 2021.