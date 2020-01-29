All the heroes of RRR in one frame

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is currently under shoot and it features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn is essaying a crucial role in this periodic drama and he joined the sets recently. Tarak and Charan posted pictures welcoming Ajay Devgn on to the sets. The pictures of all the lead actors along with Rajamouli are all over internet. Tarak and Charan fans who are waiting for an update about RRR are left delighted with the pictures. RRR is slated for release this year and an updated release date will be announced soon after the shoot gets wrapped up.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com