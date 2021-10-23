BJP wants TDP to “loan” polling agents for Badvel bypoll

The BJP is facing a strange predicament in Badvel, where there is a bye-election by the end of this month. Well! There are not many expectations about how many votes the BJP will get. By looking at its past performance, one can make a fairly accurate guess about how many votes it would get now.

But the real problem is about how to get the polling agents for the party. There are 200 polling booths and the party needs 200 trustworthy and dynamic polling agents. After all, these are the most crucial set of people who make or mar the chances of the party on the day of polling. So far, the BJP could get up to 40 polling agents. It is now looking to recruit the remaining polling agents.

The biggest problem for the BJP is that it has never made a serious attempt to build the organisation at the grassroots level. As a result, it is not in a position to find polling agents. The latest is that the BJP has sought the help of the TDP in this regard. It has reportedly requested the TDP to put up its agents. Sources say that BJP leader and former minister Adinarayana Reddy has met the TDP leaders in Gopinathapuram of Atluru mandal to request the TDP to ‘loan’ some polling agents.

Interestingly, BJP candidate Panatala Suresh too was reportedly present at this meet. He too reportedly requested the TDP to bail him out by providing him with reliable polling agents. The BJP wants to put up at least a respectable fight in Badvel.