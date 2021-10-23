Vijay Devarakonda makes a strong statement on Liger

Vijay Devarakonda attended the pre-release event of Romantic as a special guest. The film features Akash and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. During his speech, Vijay Devarakonda heaped praises on the team of his upcoming film Liger. “Destiny brought Puri Jagannadh into my life. I know the amount of hard work the team of Liger has been putting in. Any single visual from the movie will be a treat for the audience. Liger is a film that will shake the entire country. 2022 me Aag Lagadhenge. Liger will be a sensation” told Vijay Devarakonda.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and this pan-Indian attempt will release next year. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Puri Jagannadh is currently promoting Romantic which is the relaunch of his son Akash Puri. The film directed by Anil Paduri will release this Friday.