Radhe Shyam Teaser: The story of a Palmist

Rebelstar Prabhas plays the role of Vikramaditya in his next film Radhe Shyam. He will be seen as a Palmist in the film who can predict the fate of the people. Marking the occasion of his birthday, the makers released the teaser of Radhe Shyam which introduces the character of Vikramaditya. Prabhas looks super stylish and the teaser looks rich with beautiful visuals of Europe. The lead actress Pooja Hegde is not shown in the teaser. Radhe Shyam teaser fails to make an impact as it reveals nothing much except presenting Prabhas as a palm reader.

All his dialogues are told in English and Prabhas ends it saying that he is not a God and he is unique from others. Prabhas looks super stylish in the teaser. The background score is decent and the production values are grand. The makers once again clarified that Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14th 2022 in all the Indian languages. Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations are the producers. Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer and Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor played other important roles.