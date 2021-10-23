NTR said ‘No’ to EMK-2 despite hefty offer ?

NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu has almost come to the end. Reportedly makers of the show has requested NTR to continue the show for next season too but NTR denied it despite the hefty offer. Details as follows.

Gemini tv that has ruled the roost in 90s lost the viewership in recent years. While MAA is on top place now, it is followed by Zee and ETV. Gemini is at the 4th place and started two programs – Master Chef and Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu with an aim of improving its ratings. However both the programs failed to live up to the expectations. For Master Chef program, makers replaced Tamanna with anchor Anasuya due to the low ratings. For Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu program, makers preferred to go with NTR for next season too as they believe his huge stardom can pay off them at least in future. Reportedly, they offered hefty remuneration to NTR though the program’s TRP ratings for tires season are dismal in season 1. EMK program got average ratings between 4 to 6 in this season. On a comparative note, Devatha serial that is telecast in MAA at the same time got more than 12 points ratings and the other serial in ZEE Telugu got 10 points rating. In one it the episode EMK got ratings of less than 1 too. EMK will end in first week of November and shooting for the same has been completed already. So the makers planned to do the program again with NTR.

Reportedly, NTR has denied the offer for next season and want to focus on films for now. His next film would be in the direction of Koratala Siva.