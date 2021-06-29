BJP’s biggest challenge in AP: Stop secret info from leaking

Know the biggest challenge that the BJP in Andhra Pradesh is facing? It’s not political rivals or the managing the maverick allies. It’s not even the issues such as the Polavaram and the special status. The biggest challenge in the Andhra Pradesh BJP today is to prevent inside information from leaking to the media and into the public domain.

The party is worried that the details pertaining to strategy, review and frank discussions between the top leaders are out in the public domain even before the ‘secret’ meetings are over. Despite warning the participants, the news about the party’s future strategies is being leaked to the media. Recently, when the party’s top leadership including Somu Veerraju, Purandeshwari, Sujan Chowdary, PVN Madhav and others met at Vijayawada, the longest discussion was on how to prevent the inside information from leaking.

Party AP co-convener Sunil Deodhar reportedly spoke to all the key leaders to ensure that the inside stuff does not leak to the media. He reportedly told them that some media houses were actually spying for a political party, which is using this information to counter the BJP strategies. Party’s national deputy organizing secretary Shiva Prakash Singh and party affairs incharge and union minister Muralidharan too are said to have spoken about maintaining organizational secrecy.

They feel that since some of the top leaders in AP have come from other parties and hence have deep connections with the leaders of their erstwhile parties. Even off-the-cuff discussions and casual conversations could lead to inadvertent leaking of information, the party’s national leadership is said to have told the AP BJP leaders. Some office workers too are giving away vital information, they alerted the state leadership. Let’s wait and see if this veiled warning-cum-sage advice works!