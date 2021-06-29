Badvel’s king-maker is dormant now

Repeated reversals seem to be having their effect on the TDP in Badvel assembly constituency. Considered a TDP citadel for years, this constituency seems to be slipping out of the TDP hands. The party incharge Vijayamma has become very inactive and the party organization has become moribund for the last two years.

Vijayamma is the daughter of stalwart Bijivemula Veera Reddy, who was with the TDP from its inception. After his death, she took over reins of the party in Badvel and was elected MLA. However, the constituency became an SC reserved constituency in 2009. Since then, Vijayamma became the king-maker in the constituency. She had the party firmly under her control. In 2014, though the TDP managed to win and form the government at the state level, Badvel constituency went into the YSRCP kitty.

However, she managed to lure YSRCP MLA Jayaramulu into the TDP as part of the TDP’s Operation Akarsh. Still, she continued to hold sway on the party in the constituency. In the 2019 elections, TDP again lost Badvel. Since then, Vijayamma withdrew into a shell and has stopped attending party programmes. She showed little interest in the recent panchayat and municipal elections.

It was then rumoured that she was planning to quit the TDP and join the YSRCP. However, Vijayamma herself refuted these rumours and categorically stated that she would remain in the TDP and that there was no question of joining the YSRCP. But, at the same time, she has not become active again. Her complete inaction has left the TDP cadre thoroughly demoralized and dispirited. They are finding the going tough without an inspiring leadership. They say that it is time that the TDP bosses take a call and set the things right in Badvel.