Rakul Preet bags one more Bollywood biggie?

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh was focused on Tollywood. She soon bagged a couple of Bollywood offers and Rakul Preet then turned a signing spree. She has four interesting projects and if the latest speculation is to be believed, Rakul Preet signed one more Bollywood biggie. If all goes well, Rakul Preet will romance Akshay Kumar in his next project. Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari locked Akshay Kumar once again and Rakul Preet will play the leading lady.

Names like Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor are considered as per the Bollywood media. But the makers finally zeroed in Rakul Preet for the role. The schedules are now worked and the shoot commences this year. Jackky Bhagnani will produce this untitled film. Rakul Preet is already busy with Mayday, Thank God, Doctor G and Chhatriwali in Bollywood. The actress completed Krish’s Kondapolam in Telugu which features Vaishnav Tej in the lead role. The film is expected to release soon.