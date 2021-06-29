When is Nayanthara getting Married?

Nayanthara is 36 years old but she continues to dominate South Indian cinema. The speculations about her wedding are going on from the past few years. She is dating director Vignesh Shivan. The duo shares the best clicks from their journey on social media platforms. The debate about the wedding of Nayanthara once again reached headlines after Vignesh Shivan’s recent interaction with his fans on Instagram. Vignesh said that he will tie the knot to Nayanthara once the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

“Marriage is a costly affair. I am saving money to get married to Nayanthara. We will get married once the pandemic situation calms down. Nayanthara cooks chicken curry well and I love her to see in a saree” told Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is occupied with more than half a dozen Tamil movies and she is one of the leading ladies in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha are the lead actors in this film.