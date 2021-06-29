RRR Makers shares an update about the Shoot

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film. Without wasting a single day, SS Rajamouli resumed the shoot of this periodic epic soon after the restrictions are lifted. NTR and Ram Charan joined the sets in a day gap and shot for some crucial scenes. The makers today released an official update that the entire talkie part of RRR is wrapped up except two songs. NTR and Ram Charan also completed dubbing for their roles in two languages and the rest of the portions will be completed soon.

One of the songs will be shot on NTR and Ram Charan in multiple locations. Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will shoot for a romantic number that will be shot very soon. Rajamouli is keen to complete the entire shoot by the end of July. The release date of the film will be announced very soon. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR. All the deals for the film are closed and the makers pocketed big profits even before the film’s release. RRR will head for a theatrical release next year.