Bollywood Ace Choreographer Excited To Work With NTR

Man of the masses, NTR, is currently busy with “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the chance to witness the adrenaline-pumping action drama on big screens. The team went to Thailand for the song shoot, which will be choreographed by Bollywood ace choreographer Bosco Martis.

This top choreographer shared his excitement about working with the “Man of the Masses” through a picture on Instagram.

In the photo, the dance master is seen with NTR. NTR charms in a new look, and Bosco called him exceptionally talented. This picture from the set has created massive expectations for the song and its development.

This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, “Devara: Part 1,” on September 27th. Touted to be India’s biggest action saga, the film will getting grand release across India. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. Saif Ali Khan plays key role.

The makers recently started musical promotions with a banger first song, “Fear Song,” which has created a massive sensation everywhere. Devara presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers.