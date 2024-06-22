Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha to team up?

Top South Indian actress Samantha has created a wave in Bollywood with her performance in The Family Man: Season 2 and her special item song in Pushpa: The Rise was a super hit. She is done with the shoot of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel and it is slated for release soon. The actress is on a break and she is planning to announce a bunch of projects soon. If the speculations from the Bollywood media are to be believed, Samantha is all set to romance King Khan Shah Rukh Khan in his next film which will be announced next month.

The film is said to be an action adventure patriotic film and it will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is yet to be titled and the shooting formalities will start very soon. Despite Dunki failing to live up to the expectations, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are all set to team up once again. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to join the shoot of King along with his daughter Suhana Khan.