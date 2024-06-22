Darshan sent to Judicial Custody for Two Weeks

Kannada controversial actor Darshan is now in real trouble in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy in Bengaluru. The autopsy reports revealed several sensational acts of Darshan and his aides about how brutally Renukaswamy was killed. Darshan along with three other accused are sent to judicial custody for two weeks till July 4th. Darshan, Pradosh, Vinay, and Dhanraj will be kept in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and the next hearing is scheduled for July 4th. Some of the accused have agreed to the crime and explained how they executed the plan of Darshan. They also said that Darshan paid Rs 30 lakhs to kill Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy died due to multiple fractures, haemorrhage and ruptured testicle. He was beaten badly with wooden blocks and he was given electric shock before he passed away. A total number of 17 people have been accused in this case.