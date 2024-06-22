SS Rajamouli responds about Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Kalki 2898 AD. The team released a second trailer last night and it offers a visual feast. Top director SS Rajamouli lauded the trailer along with the efforts of the team. He said that the trailer is packed well and it sets the right mood. He also appreciated the lead actors and said that he was amazed with the look of Kamal Haasan. SS Rajamouli had a special mention for the director Nag Ashwin.

“Power packed trailer it is…It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika’s characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always. Nagi… can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!” posted SS Rajamouli on his official social media page.

