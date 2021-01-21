Bollywood actor turns antagonist for Allu Arjun?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all focused on Pushpa which happens to be his first pan Indian film. Sukumar is carving out this Mega project which is made on a huge budget. The shoot of the film is taking place in the forests of Maredumilli and the schedule will continue till the end of this month. There are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist in the name. Names like Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha and Arya are speculated but none of them have been finalized.

Sukumar is keen to rope in a Bollywood actor for this powerful role. As per the going update, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is in talks for the role. The lead antagonist will join the sets in the next schedule and hence Sukumar is keen to finalize the actor at the earliest. Sukumar felt that Bobby Deol will do justice for the role. Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi, Sunil and others will have powerful roles with negative shades in Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa releases early next year.