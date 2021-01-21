Buzz: Vijay Sethupathi to lock horns with Prabhas?

Tollywood sensation Prabhas and Kollywood sensation Prashanth Neel are all set to join hands for Salaar, a high voltage action entertainer that is planned on a big-budget. The shoot of Salaar commences from February and will be completed in a record time. Prashanth Neel is picking up the lead antagonist currently. As per the ongoing buzz, critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the choices for Prashanth Neel.

Neel is also considering a couple of Bollywood actors to get enough mileage for the project. Vijay Sethupathi is yet to be approached and things will be finalized in the next couple of weeks. There are speculations that Prabhas would romance Disha Patani in Salaar. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar will have a pan Indian release for Dasara this year.