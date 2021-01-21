Exclusive: KGF: Chapter 2 new release date

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, all the eyes are focused on the sequel. The shoot of the film completed recently and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. Prashanth Neel kept the bars high with the teaser which created a nationwide sensation. There are a lot of speculations about the new release date of the film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on May 30th in all the Indian languages.

The makers informed the same to all the distributors across the country recently. Sai Korrapati will release the Telugu version of KGF: Chapter 2 and the theatrical rights across the Telugu states are sold out currently. He is said to be quoting huge prices for the rights for the Telugu districts. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj played the lead roles in KGF: Chapter 2. The makers are expected to make an official announcement about the release date soon to get a smooth and comfortable release for this action entertainer.