Bollywood beauty coming for Allu Arjun?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting for the completion of the lockdown period to kick-start the shoot of his next film Pushpa that would be directed by Sukumar. The makers recently made an announcement that Pushpa will be a pan Indian film and will release in five languages. The film will have a peppy item number and Devi Sri Prasad recently composed a catchy tune already for the situation narrated by Sukumar. It is heard that a Bollywood beauty will shake leg with Allu Arjun in this special number.

With Pushpa planned for a release in Hindi, the makers are keen on roping a hot Bollywood actress for the song. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead and Allu Arjun’s stunning look impressed everyone big time. Allu Arjun is currently trained in Chittoor accent for his role and the film is set in the backdrop of sandalwood mafia. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa.