Bollywood comes up with a new Strategy

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, the film tickets are sold for low prices and more than 6.5 million footfalls are recorded on a single day. This turned out to be an eye-opener for Bollywood filmmakers. The makers of Brahmastra announced that the film’s multiplex tickets will be sold for Rs 100 from Monday to Thursday during Navratri. This would be a huge boost for the film. The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha too announced that the ticket prices for the film would be affordable and flexible.

Chup which received rave reviews too will be sold for Rs 100 from tomorrow. This is a great move from the Bollywood filmmakers. Leaving the high ticket prices on weekends, the prices should be slashed on weekdays to encourage the patrons and increase the footfalls. Hope our Tollywood filmmakers too will follow similar strategies in the coming days as several films are struggling over the weekdays. Such plans will bring back the glory of Indian cinema.