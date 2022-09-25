Pic Talk: Rashmika’s hot show in Denims

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is juggling between the films of all the major Indian languages. The actress has been in talks after her glamorous outings. Rashmika upped her glamour quotient in the recent months. The chic looks of the actress went viral several times. Rashmika Mandanna stunned everyone in denim wear during the promotions of her upcoming movie Goodbye. In an unbuttoned denim shirt and a dual midi skirt, Rashmika looked simple and beautiful. The pictures are posted on her Instagram page and are trending on all the social media platforms. Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna is hitting the screens on October 7th.

