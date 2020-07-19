Bollywood media over-excited about Prabhas

Vyjayanthi Movies stepped out today to keep an end to all the speculations that are making rounds about the leading lady of Prabhas’ film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Bollywood media is quite enthusiastic and they started speculating that Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan are joining hands for the biggest multi-starrer of the country and this project would be directed by Siddharth Anand. The rumors said that Yash Raj Films will announce the project on the occasion of the top production house completing 50 years in Indian cinema.

Without fact-checking, Bollywood media circles speculated the news and it reached South Indian circles. Some of the gossip portals published articles about the announcement. Telugu360 came to know that Yash Raj Films are holding talks but nothing has been finalized. Prabhas is yet to meet the production house or the director for the film. A proposal from Yash Raj Films is on but it is not sure if it is for Dhoom 4 or for the sequel of War. Prabhas will take a call after the meeting which may take place after the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

Prabhas is also holding talks with Om Raut for a film. With the actor having ample time to sign his next, Prabhas is not in a hurry but Bollywood media started speculating about his straight Bollywood film badly.