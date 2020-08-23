Bollywood speculates about Prabhas’ Adipurush Budget

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is making his Bollywood debut with Adipurush and there are several speculations about the film. Bollywood media has been widely speculating that the makers are said to spend Rs 500 crores for the film. It is heard that Rs 250 crores will be spent on the VFX work of the film. As the film is inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana, the makers decided to depend on the VFX work instead of erecting sets for all the minute works and small episodes.

Prabhas will start working on his looks early next year and will commence the shoot during the second half of 2021 for Adipurush. Om Raut is currently busy with the script and he will finalize the other lead actors before he commences the pre-production work of Adipurush. Without responding much, Om Raut and his team are working on the film currently. T Series will produce this project and Adipurush will have its release in 2022 in 3D in all the Indian languages. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.