Rajamouli has an update for NTR fans

The shoot of the country’s biggest motion picture RRR came to a halt and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Even the film’s director SS Rajamouli is tested positive with coronavirus and he recovered completely. Ram Charan’s introduction video byte as Alluri Seetharama Raju was out and it thrilled the entire country. Right at the time before NTR’s introduction video byte as Komaram Bheem was about to release, the entire country was shut with the name of coronavirus pandemic.

Tarak’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the update and they mounted pressure on the production house several times recently. Rajamouli made it clear that the content will not be out anytime soon. “We have to shoot some of the episodes on Tarak right after the shoot commences. It takes 15 days for the shoot to complete and we will update about the first look teaser of NTR after the shoot commences. We have 6-7 months of work for RRR and I cannot reveal the release date as of now exactly. Will resume the shoot of the film soon. NTR and Ram Charan are eager to join the shoot of RRR soon” said SS Rajamouli.