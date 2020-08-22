Jagan 25 districts plan picks up speed, 4 sub-committees formed

Alongside the 3 Capitals move, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is going ahead with its 25 districts proposal in place of the current 13 districts. Over four sub committeees were formed newly to assist the State level committee. Each sub committee will be assigned different tasks like demarcation of boundaries, distribution of staff and property and son on.

Already, the division of institutions and property between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States was still facing lots of problems. It is to be seen how the YCP regime will overcome these issues in the formation of new districts.

It may be recalled each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be carved into a district. The headquarters of the parliamentary segment will be the headquarters of the new district. The model of smaller districts is taken from the KCR Government in the neighborhood State. But the basis of parliamentary constituency boundaries is facing lot of criticism. The boundaries of these segments were fixed by the governments in the past to suit the convenience of election monitoring. It’s a big question how well these segments will serve the public once turned into districts.