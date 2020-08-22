Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Motion Poster Unveiled

Yupp Advert

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today and on the occasion, the makers of his next film unveiled the title along with the motion poster of the film. As speculated, this social drama directed by Koratala Siva is titled Acharya. The motion poster opens in the premises of a temple in a village. Chiranjeevi is spotted in action mode and the motion poster highlights Dharmasthali throughout. The motion poster reveals nothing much about the film and Manisharma’s background score is an asset.

The shoot of Acharya is currently kept on hold and it resumes only after the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. Kajal Aggarwal plays Chiranjeevi’s love interest and Ram Charan is rumored to play a prominent role in this action entertainer. The makers confirmed that Acharya would hit the screens for summer 2021. Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan are the producers.