Bollywood Superstar in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake?

Telugu360 already revealed that Bollywood producer Ashwin Varde acquired the remake rights of Tollywood blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for a record price of Rs 8 crores. Soon, there are speculations that Allu Aravind, one of the producers of the film wanted to remake the film in Hindi and the process of selling the rights was kept on hold. The latest update says that Ashwin Varde acquired the rights and all the formalities got completed recently.

Right after Ashwin completed the paperwork and other formalities, his hunt for the director and the lead actor is on. There are strong talks that Akshay Kumar may play the lead role in the remake but things will be finalized once the lockdown period of coronavirus comes to an end. The script work of the film starts once the director of the film gets locked. More details awaited.