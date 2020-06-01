Bollywood top composer passed away due to coronavirus

The film fraternity of Hindi cinema woke up with a shock about the news that Wajid Khan of the top Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away in Mumbai due to coronavirus. Wajid Khan is 42 years old and the duo composed several successful albums in Hindi. Apart from music composer, Wajid Khan is also a playback singer and a reality show judge. Sajid-Wajid have frequently collaborated with Salman Khan and they composed music for all his recent movies. Wajid Khan has been suffering from a kidney infection and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities mourned the sudden demise of Wajid. Sajid and Wajid started their musical journey in 1998 with the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Several Bollywood celebrities lauded about the positivity of Wajid Khan saying that he has gone too early. Rest in Peace Wajid Khan.