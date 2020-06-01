High Court giving judgements based on edited videos: YCP MLA

The ruling YCP leaders are increasingly impatient and rebellious against the High Court orders. They are taking serious objection to notices issued to ruling party leaders and Sakshi media journalist in SEC issue. The YCP leaders are obviously not bothering about the court’s notices. Now, YCP Palasa MLA Dr. Seediri Appala Raju has passed serious comments on the court. He said that the courts should not interfere with the administration and should not create hurdles for Navaratnalu implementation.

Appala Raju strongly objected to the court giving notices to 44 persons for their social media comments against its orders. The MLA asked whether the High Court would give notices to all the 4 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. He deplored that the court was giving its judgements and orders based on the edited video copies being provided by the opposition leaders.

The YCP MLA further advised the courts not to consider the cases filed by Opposition. Only to prevent ruling party from its manifesto promises, the Opposition leaders would create some litigations but the courts should not act on this. The courts should not create obstacles for people-friendly programmes and policies. Appala Raju told the court that they would not agree with its judgements and in future, even the common public would not support the orders being by the courts.