Mahesh Babu on working with Puri Jagannadh

Superstar Mahesh Babu is utilizing the best of quarantine time. He is spending time with his family and is busy reading books, watching web-based content. During his recent interaction with his fans on Instagram, Mahesh Babu was asked if he is ready to work with Puri Jagannadh. The actor said that Puri is one of his favorite directors and he is looking forward to work with him soon. “I am just waiting for Puri Jagannadh to narrate a script. Will work with him soon”.

“Lockdown is going to be a beautiful memory in my life. I spent enough time with my family. I am away from work. I kept reading lot of books, watched web series. Played online baseball with Gowtham. Tennis and golf are my favorite sports. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a perfect entertainer with a strong message. I am eagerly waiting to join the sets of the film. Namrata is my best friend” said Mahesh during his recent Instagram chat.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and it would roll later this year.