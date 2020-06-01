Allu Arjun gearing up for a long schedule for Pushpa

The shoots of Telugu films are expected to commence from the mid of this month. Several top and young actors are eagerly waiting to see if the shoots happen at a smooth pace. Top actor Allu Arjun is eager to join the sets of Pushpa soon. The Kerala schedule got canceled and Sukumar is said to have finalized the locations. A major portion of the film will be shot in Vikarabad forests. Sukumar felt that this would be a convenient deal as it is near to Hyderabad.

The first schedule will commence in August and Allu Arjun already gave his nod. The month-long schedule will happen with a crew less than 100 members and the outsiders would be strictly banned. All these crew members would be screened on a regular basis before entering the sets. Sukumar wanted his team to take strict care of the guidelines to be followed on the sets. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.