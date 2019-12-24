Bollywood worried about Amitabh Bachchan’s health

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan himself revealed that the doctors advised him to stay away from work and the actor too is in plans to wrap up his current commitments and stay away from films. The other day, Amitabh Bachchan went missing for the National Awards event which left the entire Bollywood film fraternity in panic. The veteran actor was unwell and was down with fever and cold. He has been strictly asked not to travel at this time.

No guests were allowed and Amitabh is taking rest at his Mumbai home. Amitabh recently shot under extreme weather conditions in Slovakia in minus zero temperature for the film Chehre. Despite of the doctors asking Amitabh not to strain his body, he shot for Chehre under extreme conditions as per the script’s demand. He fell ill and is taking rest currently. Amitabh Bachchan had to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday but missed the grand event.