Mahesh to focus on post-release promotions

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for Sankranthi 2020 release and it is carrying massive expectations. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Mahesh Babu is one actor who goes to any extent to promote his films. For Maharshi, the actor was quite active, toured across Telugu states after the release of the film which was an added advantage.

For Sarileru Neekevvaru too, Mahesh is in plans for aggressive promotions after the film’s release. Along with a set of interviews, Mahesh will be active and available till the end of January 2020. He will also interact with the media, participate in the post-release events of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Right after the completion of promotions, Mahesh will fly for a foreign vacation. Sarileru Neekevvaru releases on January 11th 2020 in record number of screens.