Jagan Cabinet to meet at Vizag on Dec 27?

It all looks like the December 27 AP Cabinet meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam. Jagan Circar is not interested any more in functioning from Amaravati effectively. Moreover, all political parties activists are revolting against the government in the 29 Capital City villages. At such a time, it is not considered safe to hold the most significant Cabinet meeting there. The December 27 meeting will be historic as it will take a final decision on Three Capitals. It will discuss the recommendations of GN Rao Experts Committee. If Cabinet meets at Vizag, then there is no doubt that majority functions of the government will immediately start in North Coastal city itself. Ever since the Three Capitals announcement, the administration has come to a halt in Amaravati and Vijayawada cities.

Jagan Reddy’s move is badly crippling almost all sections of society in Vijayawada, Amaravati and Guntur cities. Already, construction workers committed suicides for loss of livelihoods. Now, others will also feel the same suffering. Even IAS and IPS officers have bought housing plots on loans through EMIs. They are in deep shock over the unilateral Capital shifting. The pro-Jagan Reddy bureaucrats are also shocked at the oppressive decisions. Senior bureaucrats have no courage even to tell Jagan Reddy how government employees will also suffer badly. The general comment is that the people gave brute majority to Jagan Reddy and nobody can stop him from doing what he is doing.