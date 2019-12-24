Dil Raju locks Rowdy Boys

Popular producer Dil Raju is lined up with a fresh bunch of films. He is going extra mile for his next project which introduces Ashish Reddy, son of his brother Sirish Reddy in the main role. The film is said to be a youthful entertainer and the formal launch of this project took place during Dasara. The script work and the other pre-production works came to an end and the actors, technicians are finalized.

The youthful entertainer is titled Rowdy Boys and the regular shoot will commence from the mid of January 2020. Sri Harsha who last directed Hushaaru will direct this project. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the film also has a strong emotional family drama along with all the youthful elements. Ashish is specially trained in all the crafts before making his debut.