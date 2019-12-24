Srinu Vaitla gets young actor on board

Talented director Srinu Vaitla who worked with top actors of Telugu cinema is left with no films after back to back disasters. He penned an interesting script and approached several young actors. With most of them occupied with films, Srinu Vaitla recently approached Bellamkonda Sreenivas and he got a nod from the young actor. The project starts post-summer in June 2020.

Srinu Vaitla started the pre-production work and is busy finalizing the actors, technicians. A new production house will bankroll this project. Srinu Vaitla is in plans to bounce back with this project. Writer Gopi Mohan along with a young team worked on the script. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is currently busy with the shoot of a mass entertainer that is directed by Santosh Srinivas.