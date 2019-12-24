Iddari Lokam Okate premieres on Tuesday Dec 24th in USA

Sri Venkateshwara Creations is releasing Iddari Lokam Okate in overseas on 24th December.
Iddari Lokam Okate is a romantic entertainer starring Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey directed by G R Krishna and music by Mickey J Meyer. producer by Dil Raju and team, Iddari Loka Okate is promised to be a a family entertainer.
Enjoy the movie on big screen with affordable ticket prices.
