Iddari Lokam Okate premieres on Tuesday Dec 24th in USA

Sri Venkateshwara Creations is releasing Iddari Lokam Okate in overseas on 24th December.

Iddari Lokam Okate is a romantic entertainer starring Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey directed by G R Krishna and music by Mickey J Meyer. producer by Dil Raju and team, Iddari Loka Okate is promised to be a a family entertainer.

Enjoy the movie on big screen with affordable ticket prices.