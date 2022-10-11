Bonda Uma dares Vijayasai to seek CBI probe into land scams

TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Tuesday said that the people no longer believe YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, even if he claims that he is not involved in the land scam in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Vijayasai Reddy, robbed the State even when they were not in power, and now people will not trust them even if they claim that they are innocent, Mr Bonda Uma said while talking to media persons at the party headquarters here. Though the TDP brought the facts before the people with evidence, Vijayasai Reddy shamelessly claimed that he had no knowledge about the land scam.

Umamaheswara Rao is of the strong opinion that Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on declaring Visakhapatnam as the capital only for the benefit of Vijayasai Reddy. Both Jagan and Vijayasai are looting Visakhapatnam and to divert the public attention from this, the YSRCP Government has taken the slogan of three capitals, the TDP leader stated.

Vijayasai Reddy, who grabbed the lands in Visakhapatnam had transferred the lands in the name of his daughter and his son-in-law, Mr Bonda Uma said, adding that he is now narrating some cooked-up stories.

Vijayasai Reddy cannot become innocent if he threatens some media persons or by throwing mud on the media, the TDP politburo member maintained. How the Arabindo Pharma got several lands in just three-and-half years, Umamaheswara Rao asked and said that very expensive lands worth over Rs 2,500 cr were grabbed by Vijayasai Reddy in the name of regularisation.

The corrupt practices and the land grabbing of the YSRCP Government and Vijayasai Reddy are now in the public platform and thus the ruling party leaders are now resorting to various kinds of appeasements and even issuing threats to those who are questioning them.