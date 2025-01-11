Book lover Pawan Kalyan spends Rs 10 lakh to promote reading habit

We all know how much Pawan Kalyan loves books. He is a voracious reader and publicly expressed his love towards books in many instances. Now once again showing his love towards books, AP Deputy CM bought books worth Rs 10 lakh at the Book Festival in Vijayawada.

AP Deputy CM and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Book Festival on Saturday. He kept the visit secret, to peacefully go through the book stores and surf various titles. After spending quality time, Pawan Kalyan placed order for books costing Rs 10 lakh.

Pawan Kalyan is planning to build a library in Pithapuram. He aims to promote reading habit among youth. Therefore he has placed such a large order with book publishers and sellers. Besides donating books to the proposed new library, Pawan Kalyan has also decided to donate books to various other libraries and organizations.

Pawan Kalyan inculcated the habit of reading from a very young age and effortlessly quotes inspiring quotes from various timeless classics. Whenever possible, he urges youth to read books, as this healthy habit helps in building a good character.

The best part is, instead of just giving speeches, Pawan Kalyan is also showing his commitment in action. By spending Rs 10 lakh on books, Pawan Kalyan has proved, how much he loves books and how determined he is to promote reading habit among youth and students.