Cockfighting Preparations in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Sankranti

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Cockfighting Preparations in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Sankranti

As the Sankranti festival approaches, preparations for cockfighting are in full swing across Andhra Pradesh. However, the police are taking strict action to curb these illegal activities. Despite warnings and court orders, organizers are secretly setting up venues for cockfights, leading to a clash between tradition and law enforcement.

In a recent crackdown, the police and task force teams jointly raided a cockfighting camp in Ramavarru village, Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam district. Former MLA and YSRCP leader Chintalapudi Venkataramayya, along with 28 others, were taken into custody. Similarly, in Nandigama mandal’s Ramireddy Palli village (NTR district), police and revenue officials demolished cockfighting arenas. Another raid in Lakshmavaram village, Eluru district, led to the destruction of a venue being prepared for cockfights.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued strict directives to prevent cockfighting during the festival. In response to a petition filed by Mendem Jamalayya, a resident of Kothuru Tadepalli village (NTR district), the court emphasized that cockfights could disrupt peace and security in villages. Authorities have been instructed to take immediate action to stop these events.

Despite the High Court’s orders and police warnings, cockfight organizers are continuing their preparations. In Gannavaram constituency’s Ammapuram (Krishna district), a large arena is being set up near the national highway. Reports suggest that alongside cockfights, gambling and other illegal activities are also planned.

While the police have been proactive in some areas, political interference is reportedly slowing down their efforts. In Nuzvid constituency, cockfighting is a long-standing tradition, with events held annually in villages like Musunuru, Chatrai, Agiripalli, and Nuzvid. Despite past crackdowns, political pressure often leads to a lack of enforcement. District collectors and superintendents of police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone organizing cockfights. They have urged the public to cooperate and avoid participating in such illegal activities.

Cockfighting remains a contentious issue in Andhra Pradesh, especially during Sankranti. While it is deeply rooted in tradition, the legal and ethical concerns surrounding the practice have led to increased scrutiny. With the High Court’s directives and police crackdowns, the Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a tug-of-war between cultural practices and the rule of law.

