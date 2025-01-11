x
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Game Changer poster triggers National Trolling

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Game Changer poster triggers National Trolling

Ram Charan’s recent offering Game Changer released yesterday and the response has been poor. The film also failed to register decent openings and footfalls across the globe. The opening numbers in North, Kerala and other regions are below par. The makers should have stayed calm and they should have avoided posting the box-office numbers and release posters. The production house released that Game Changer grossed Rs 186 crores on its first day. Soon, social media is flooded with trolls and abuses. Any big film’s major contribution comes from the North Indian market if the film is a hit. Bollywood media is questioning the performance of Game Changer when the film performed poor in the North.

Twitter is full of trolls about the box-office poster. The fans of other heroes are calling it a next level fake poster. Game Changer is expected to be the biggest loss film for top producer Dil Raju. Shankar is badly trolled for his work in the film. The second day numbers of Game Changer are quite poor and the film is declared as a disaster. Game Changer featured Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Anjali and Sunil in the lead roles. Thaman scored the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.

