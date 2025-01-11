BRS shows Dil Raju, what real politics are

Tollywood popular producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju tendered apology to Telangana people. As his comments on Telangana culture have been going viral, senior producer said ‘sorry’ to Telangana people, as part of damage control exercise.

Controversy erupted, when Dil Raju spoke at ‘Sankrantiki Vasthunnam’ pre-release event in Nizamabad recently. Dil Raju meant that, while AP people love movies, Telangana people don’t show much interest in films. He added, Telangana people are more interested in toddy (kallu) and mutton than movies.

Dil Raju detractors have soon jumped into action and started criticising him, saying, he has humiliated Telangana culture.

BRS supporters also took the opportunity to target Dil Raju as he has been getting close to CM Revanth Reddy led Congress Government. Senior BRS leader MLC Deshapati Srinivas fired on Dil Raju. Desapati Srinivas even went on to say, Dil Raju has never respected or supported Telangana. BRS MLC reminded people that Dil Raju didn’t even support Telangana agitation.

MLC and writer Desapati Srinivas is close to KCR’s family. The reason for Desapathi Srinivas’s ire on Dil Raju is TFDC chairman’s recent statement against BRS working president KTR, where Dil Raju found fault with KTR for dragging Telugu Film Industry into politics.

As Dil Raju is now considered part of Congress Government, BRS leaders and cadre are adopting a combative stance against him.

Dil Raju, being a senior producer, who rose from the bottom, might have seen many politics in movie industry. But now he is experiencing what real politics are.